Supercomputer predicts Burnley's final finish compared to Luton Town, Nottingham Forest & Sheffield United after Everton defeat - gallery
Burnley’s survival chances took another major blow at the weekend with a 2-0 defeat to Sean Dyche’s Everton.
The result leaves Vincent Kompany’s men 19th in the table and six points adrift of safety.
The Clarets return to action on Saturday with a trip to Fulham before hosting Liverpool on Boxing Day.
Before the festive fixtures get underway, we take a look at where Burnley are predicted to finish – with statistics provided by Opta:
