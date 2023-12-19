News you can trust since 1877
Supercomputer predicts Burnley's final finish compared to Luton Town, Nottingham Forest & Sheffield United after Everton defeat - gallery

Burnley’s survival chances took another major blow at the weekend with a 2-0 defeat to Sean Dyche’s Everton.
Matt Scrafton
Published 19th Dec 2023, 10:00 GMT

The result leaves Vincent Kompany’s men 19th in the table and six points adrift of safety.

The Clarets return to action on Saturday with a trip to Fulham before hosting Liverpool on Boxing Day.

Before the festive fixtures get underway, we take a look at where Burnley are predicted to finish – with statistics provided by Opta:

Pep Guardiola's men are still predicted to win the league, despite their recent slump in results.

1. Man City

Pep Guardiola's men are still predicted to win the league, despite their recent slump in results. Photo: PAUL ELLIS

The Gunners now sit top of the table after their weekend win against Brighton.

2. Arsenal

The Gunners now sit top of the table after their weekend win against Brighton. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Jurgen Klopp's side were held to a frustrating goalless draw against Man Utd.

3. Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's side were held to a frustrating goalless draw against Man Utd. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Villa came from behind to beat Brentford at the weekend to keep in touch at the top of the table.

4. Aston Villa

Villa came from behind to beat Brentford at the weekend to keep in touch at the top of the table. Photo: Clive Rose

