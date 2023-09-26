Burnley’s challenging start to the season continued at the weekend with a cruel 1-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Vincent Kompany’s men are yet to record their first win of the campaign, having picked up just one point from their opening five games.

They climbed off the foot of the table on Sunday, however, following Sheffield United’s 8-0 humbling at the hands of Newcastle United.

Bettingexpert's supercomputer, BETSiE, ran its algorithm after this past weekend's results.

The supercomputer simulated the Premier League season 100,000 times, taking into account all match results from last season, pre-season and current form.

Here are the results:

1 . Man City Pep Guardiola's men are yet to drop a point this season. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2 . Liverpool Jurgen Klopp's side were 3-1 winners against West Ham on Sunday. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

3 . Arsenal Mikel Arteta's side were held by their North London rivals Spurs on Sunday. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales