News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles

Supercomputer predicts Burnley's final finish after Man Utd defeat & how it compares to Bournemouth, Everton, Wolves & more

Burnley’s challenging start to the season continued at the weekend with a cruel 1-0 defeat to Manchester United.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST

Vincent Kompany’s men are yet to record their first win of the campaign, having picked up just one point from their opening five games.

They climbed off the foot of the table on Sunday, however, following Sheffield United’s 8-0 humbling at the hands of Newcastle United.

Bettingexpert's supercomputer, BETSiE, ran its algorithm after this past weekend's results.

The supercomputer simulated the Premier League season 100,000 times, taking into account all match results from last season, pre-season and current form.

Here are the results:

Pep Guardiola's men are yet to drop a point this season.

1. Man City

Pep Guardiola's men are yet to drop a point this season. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Jurgen Klopp's side were 3-1 winners against West Ham on Sunday.

2. Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's side were 3-1 winners against West Ham on Sunday. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Mikel Arteta's side were held by their North London rivals Spurs on Sunday.

3. Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's side were held by their North London rivals Spurs on Sunday. Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
The Magpies claimed a remarkable 8-0 win against Sheffield United at the weekend.

4. Newcastle

The Magpies claimed a remarkable 8-0 win against Sheffield United at the weekend. Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyBournemouthEvertonWolvesSheffield UnitedPremier LeagueNewcastle United