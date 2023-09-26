Supercomputer predicts Burnley's final finish after Man Utd defeat & how it compares to Bournemouth, Everton, Wolves & more
Burnley’s challenging start to the season continued at the weekend with a cruel 1-0 defeat to Manchester United.
Vincent Kompany’s men are yet to record their first win of the campaign, having picked up just one point from their opening five games.
They climbed off the foot of the table on Sunday, however, following Sheffield United’s 8-0 humbling at the hands of Newcastle United.
Bettingexpert's supercomputer, BETSiE, ran its algorithm after this past weekend's results.
The supercomputer simulated the Premier League season 100,000 times, taking into account all match results from last season, pre-season and current form.
Here are the results:
