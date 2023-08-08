Supercomputer predicts 2023/24 Premier League table and where Burnley will finish compared to Crystal Palace, Everton, West Ham, Wolves & more
The 2023/24 Premier League season is now just three days away.
Burnley make their return to the top flight when they take on reigning champions Manchester City at Turf Moor on Friday night.
Ahead of the curtain raiser, football statisticians at BetVictor have built a predictive supercomputer to simulate the upcoming campaign.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the model expects Man City to be crowned champions for a fourth consecutive year – but where are Burnley forecasted to finish?
Take a look below...
Page 1 of 6