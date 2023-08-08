News you can trust since 1877
Supercomputer predicts 2023/24 Premier League table and where Burnley will finish compared to Crystal Palace, Everton, West Ham, Wolves & more

The 2023/24 Premier League season is now just three days away.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 8th Aug 2023, 09:58 BST

Burnley make their return to the top flight when they take on reigning champions Manchester City at Turf Moor on Friday night.

Ahead of the curtain raiser, football statisticians at BetVictor have built a predictive supercomputer to simulate the upcoming campaign.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the model expects Man City to be crowned champions for a fourth consecutive year – but where are Burnley forecasted to finish?

Take a look below...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley celebrates with the Sky Bet Championship trophy celebrating promotion to the Premier League after defeating Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

1. Back in the big time

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley celebrates with the Sky Bet Championship trophy celebrating promotion to the Premier League after defeating Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley

Points: 85 Goal difference: +57 Win league %: 68.5 UCL qual %: 98.7 Relegation %: 0

2. Champions: Man City

Points: 85 Goal difference: +57 Win league %: 68.5 UCL qual %: 98.7 Relegation %: 0 Photo: Catherine Ivill

Points: 76 Goal difference: +40 Win league %: 14.4 UCL qual %: 84.1 Relegation %: 0

3. 2nd - Arsenal

Points: 76 Goal difference: +40 Win league %: 14.4 UCL qual %: 84.1 Relegation %: 0 Photo: Shaun Botterill

Points: 75 Goal difference: +35 Win league %: 11.8 UCL qual %: 80 Relegation %: 0

4. 3rd - Newcastle

Points: 75 Goal difference: +35 Win league %: 11.8 UCL qual %: 80 Relegation %: 0 Photo: Stu Forster

