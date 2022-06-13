Substitutes ruling which will affect Burnley

And it remains to be seen what his successor thinks, with Vincent Kompany expected to be imminently appointed as his replacement.

But, back in the Championship, EFL clubs voted in favour of reintroducing five substitutions for the 2022/23 season at the league’s Annual General Meeting

Upon Project Restart in June 2020, after a three-month break during the pandemic, EFL clubs were able to use up to five substitutions from nine, but, as with the Premier League, the ruling was scrapped for the following two seasons – much to the disgust of the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: The fourth official carrys the Sky Bet EFL substitutes board across the pitch ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City and Queens Park Rangers at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on September 18, 2020 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

But, as of this season, clubs will be allowed to name up to seven substitutes and make five substitutions in Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two matches from the 2022-23 season.

Each club is only permitted a maximum of three opportunities to make substitutions during the fixture, plus an opportunity at half-time, and a club may make more than the one substitution at each of these opportunities.

Dyche felt the ruling in the Premier League benefited the big hitters, saying in April: "I've only shared a commonsensical view, nothing other, the big clubs are in lots of tournaments and I understand why they'd want five subs, definitely.

"I would if I was at those clubs, with many international players, mostly playing when called up.

"My point has always been for the smaller clubs like ourselves, it's a bigger challenge because teams can rotate so easily, there are a clutch of teams who could change five players at any given time and the team wouldn't look much weaker, if at all.

"So it just gives them a little more leeway.

"But I do understand it, I've said it all along, and if often gets misrepresented, but if I was at a big club with 20-odd internationals, I'd want to be able to use as many as I can, to rotate and keep them all happy, and give them more game time, because eventually players want to play.

"That's all.”

Dyche had said in December: "If you have a super power team with a bench that some of us are stunned by, then if you can put five of them on at any given point, you would suggest it makes that club stronger.