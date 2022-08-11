Southampton winger Nathan Tella closing in on loan move to Burnley

The 23-year-old made only 14 Premier League appearances last season, four fewer than the previous season, when he also scored his first top flight goal against Fulham in May 2021.
Eligible for England and Nigeria, Tella grew up in Stevenage, and spent 10 years with Arsenal, joining the Saints in 2017 after trials with Reading and Norwich City.
Under contract until the summer of 2025, signing a new three and a half year deal in January this year, the move is believed to be a temporary one, with Saints happy to let him out on loan to further his development.
Burnley are looking for more options in the forward areas after the departure of Wout Weghorst on loan, Matej Vydra, and widemen Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet, with Vincent Kompany also landing Royal Antwerp winger Manuel Benson last week.
The Clarets are believed to have fought off competition from a number of Championship sides for Tella’s signature, and he would be the 11th summer arrival at Turf Moor in a close season like no other at the club.
The deal would have to be completed by noon Thursday for Tella to be involved at Watford on Friday night.