"Sometimes that kind of professional edge rubs off on others" - Sean Dyche on Wout Weghorst's impact

The new Clarets number nine has made an instant impression, with his superb assist for Jay Rodriguez's equaliser against Manchester United, while he was only denied a first Burnley goal by a quite brilliant save from David De Gea.

But he hasn't shied away from the ugly side of the game - indeed, he made seven ball recoveries against the Red Devils, and won six of his aerial and ground duels.

Dyche has been impressed by the Netherlands international on and off the pitch, and feels his manner and professionalism will be infectious: "He's a very, very fit guy and he's put some big stats in for us already, in a couple of performances.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jay Rodriguez and Wout Weghorst

"He's a really fit fella, his whole manner...speaking with him about football, his understanding of what we want to do, and his flexible thinking, I think he's adapted very well so far.

"The other good thing is, you, of course, want the individual to be good, but sometimes that kind of professional edge rubs off on others, so you get that subliminal feel where players tune into that a little bit.

"New faces and new personas around the place, can just rub off and alter the feel, and as long as that's a positive thing, then it's well worth it, and I think he will do that in time."

Weghorst is having to adapt from playing primarily as a lone forward with Wolfsburg, but there are already promising signs of an understanding with Rodriguez, as shown in the goal against United, while, in Maxwel Cornet, who partnered the 6ft 6ins frontman against Watford, the Clarets have another technically gifted player.

Dyche said: "I think, as two out and out strikers, and also with Maxwel playing just behind that, another technical player...it's still early for players like Wout and Maxwel, but Wout has shown he can play, we know that, that's quite obvious before he got here, and he's shown it for us so far, so he's finding the balance between his own style of play and the team's, and I think that's important.

"If you're adding the strikers who need to link, our strikers are more used to playing with two than Wout would be, but he's bright enough to understand why we do it, bright enough to understand the distances and the shape, and I think his awareness to go and link with players will be important, and I think he's already shown it."

Rodriguez's goal came from an inside left position, and with his ability to play as a wide forward again, could he rotate there with Cornet?: "I've seen Jay come off the wider areas a number of times, but I think personally he's a centre forward, I prefer him down the middle of the pitch, I think that's one of his better uses for us and the way he likes to play.

"But we know he can be flexible, he does make clever movements and clever runs, not just off the ball, but I thought the way he took his goal the other night was sublime, it was a fantastic touch to take him across the defender, and then finish.