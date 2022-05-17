Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have their say on who'll lose the relegation battle between Burnley, Leeds United and Everton

Burnley and Leeds United will definitely be involved in 'Survival Sunday', regardless of the outcome of Thursday evening's Premier League fixtures involving the Clarets at Aston Villa while Everton host Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

Mike Jackson's men are a point adrift of The Whites, who climbed out of the bottom three with a late equaliser against Brighton at Elland Road at the weekend, but they have a game in hand and boast a far superior goal difference.

The Toffees, meanwhile, are still embroiled in the scrap for safety after they surrendered a 2-1 lead to lose out in a five-goal thriller at home to Brentford. Victory over the Eagles, however, would see them out of the final day shoot-out.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher , Ex footballers and sky sports pundits and presenters looks on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux on March 18, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

After Newcastle United saw off Arsenal at St James's Park on Monday Night Football, a result that severely dented the Gunners' bid for a top four finish, former England and Manchester United defender, Neville, said: "I think Leeds go down, I don’t think they get anything at Brentford, don’t get me wrong, but I think Leeds are in trouble.

"That could happen [no more points are picked up by either side] but I think Burnley will get something against Villa or Newcastle, I think they’ll get something."

Ex-Liverpool centre back Carragher, who earned 38 caps for the Three Lions, added: "I think Everton will be ok. I do believe that. They’ll be a real panic if they don’t get a result at Crystal Palace but Everton will have to remember where they were two weeks ago before Chelsea.

"I fear for Leeds, I think Burnley can get something out of their last two games, I still say Leeds go down."