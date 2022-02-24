Sky Sports pundit and serial Premier League winner comments on Burnley's "Great Escape" from danger
Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville suggested that survival for Burnley would be considered a 'great escape' after facing the threat of being cut adrift from the pack.
The Clarets were eight points shy of safety when Newcastle United came from behind to take a point against West Ham United at the London Stadium, which stretched the Magpies' run to five games unbeaten in the Premier League.
Everton were also on 22 points, with a significantly better goal difference than Eddie Howe's side, ahead of their trip to Southampton, which ended in a 2-0 defeat.
Leeds United were on 23 points, with Brentford on 24, both having played more games than the Clarets, but recent results involving all those sides at the bottom end of the table have changed the complexion dramatically.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites shipped double figures in debilitating setbacks against Manchester United and Liverpool while the Bees had the sting taken out of their tails against Arsenal at the Emirates.
In the meantime, Sean Dyche's side climbed off the foot of the table when hammering Brighton at the AMEX Stadium, as Norwich City surrendered their lead at Anfield.
And they went on to secure back-to-back wins in the top flight for the first time in 13 months when Ben Mee's header was the difference against Spurs at Turf Moor.
Burnley, now 18th, are just two points away from pulling themselves out of the mire, with a game in hand on Newcastle, two on Leeds and three on last season's Championship play-off winners.
"I went into the afternoon kick-offs on Saturday thinking Norwich, Watford and Burnley would go down," said the former Manchester United and England right back.
"Watford do that yo-yo thing while Norwich don't invest enough to really have a go at it and have not been as good as the rest all season.
"I didn't think Burnley were any worse at the start of the season but just felt the rest had got stronger. But then Burnley go and do what they did at Brighton!
"If Sean Dyche was to get Burnley out of this, it would be the great escape. It would mean that a Newcastle, a Brentford or a Leeds would go down."
The eight-time Premier League winner, who also scooped a couple of UEFA Champions League titles, added: "I don't think Everton will go down but people are right to include them.
"I have enjoyed watching Brentford this season but I am worried for them. It would be sad to lose them as every time I watch them, I want to watch them play more as they give it a go. They would be a loss but them and Leeds are in danger of getting dragged in.
"Dyche and Roy Hodgson are resilient and they have been around the block. They won't panic and they know how to get shock results.
"This is what makes Watford and Burnley dangerous to the likes of Brentford, Leeds and Newcastle."