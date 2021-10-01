Skipper Ben Mee confident Clarets can get first PL victory of the season on Ben Gibson's Turf Moor return

Ben Gibson of Norwich looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Norwich City at Etihad Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Manchester, England.

The Clarets' joint-record signing will likely be included in the Canaries' matchday squad as the Premier League's bottom two lock horns.

The centre back's unceremonious departure was confirmed in the summer as he made his switch to Carrow Road permanent.

The 28-year-old left under a cloud in February 2020 following a training ground flashpoint after seeing a deadline day move to Watford fall through.

Burnley's English defender Ben Mee reacts on the final whistle in the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on September 18, 2021. - Arsenal won the game 1-0.

Gibson returned to Middlesbrough to stay on top of his fitness before agreeing a loan move to Norfolk, with a view to a permanent £8m switch if the club restored their top-flight status.

He made 27 appearances for Daniel Farke's side in the Championship as they were promoted as champions, finishing six points ahead of the Hornets.

The £15m capture made only six appearances, and one Premier League start, under Sean Dyche after signing in the summer of 2018.

Speaking about his former team-mate, skipper Ben Mee said: "I've not spoken to him for a while. He had a really good season last season and I'm really pleased for him that he's gone there and done well. It will be good to see him.

Edin Visca of Istanbul Basaksehir shoots as Ben Gibson of Burnley challenges during the UEFA Europa League third round qualifier second leg between Burnley and Istanbul Basaksehir at Turf Moor on August 16, 2018 in Burnley, England.

“He’s a good player. He was unlucky. The team conceded a few goals and didn’t play very well and he was really disappointed it didn’t work out for him.

“Luckily he’s gone on and done very well last year and, yeah, hopefully he can kick on.”

Gibson, who was sent off for the Clarets in their Europa League clash at Olympiakos, before scoring in his next appearance in a 5-1 Boxing Day defeat at the hands of Everton three months later, returned to City's league XI last week.

After starting the first three — as Norwich conceded 10 goals in games against Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester City — he watched fixtures against Arsenal and Watford from the bench.

He returned in a 2-0 defeat to the Toffees at Goodison Park and could be in line to start against Burnley. Tomorrow's visitors are rock bottom having failed to collect a point so far this season and have a goal difference of minus 14.

"They're a good side and they've had a run of tough games in fairness to them," said Mee. "We'll certainly be looking to make home advantage count, get after them, get in their faces, we'll certainly be up for the game and we'll be looking for three points.

"I'm fully confident we'll go and win that game, as everybody will be, so we just need to go out there, do our jobs, trust ourselves and hopefully that long overdue win will come.

"We'll look to take the game to them and show that we are favourites. I hope we'll dominate the game and I'm fully confident that we will. I'm fully confident that we'll start picking up points."

Burnley, meanwhile, find themselves in a similar predicament after suffering a winless streak in their first six. However, Mee is confident that a maiden victory of the campaign is just around the corner.

He said: "We're showing good signs of our work coming together and I'm fully confident that we'll get a win in the coming weeks.

"It would play on our mind a little bit more if we weren't playing well, if we were struggling and we weren't able to get going, but that hasn't been the case. We've actually had some very good performances.

"We'd be more concerned if we weren't doing very well or if we weren't anywhere near it, but I think we are near it and we'll hopefully get the points to show for that."