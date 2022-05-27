Six Burnley players on international duty in June

Connor Roberts and Wayne Hennessey face the most important game, with a crucial World Cup qualyfying play-off against the winners of Scotland and Ukraine (Cardiff, Sunday, June 5th, 5 p.m.), as well as four UEFA Nations League fixtures against Poland (Wednesday, June 1st, 5 p.m.), Belgium (Saturday, June 11th, 7-45 p.m.), and two against the Netherlands (Wednesday, June 8th, 7-45 p.m. and Tuesday, June 14th, 7-45 p.m.).

Goalkeeper Nick Pope is again part of Gareth Southgate's England squad, who have four Nations League fixtures, two against Hungary (Saturday June 4th, 5 p.m. and Tuesday, June 14th, 7-45 p.m.), and fixtures against Germany (Tuesday, June 7th, 7-45 p.m.) and European Championship winners Italy (Saturday, June 11th, 7-45 p.m.).

Centre back Nathan Collins is in the Republic of Ireland squad that face Armenia (Saturday, June 4th, 2 p.m.), Ukraine twice (Wednesday, June 8th, 7-45 p.m. and Tuesday, June 14th, 7-45 p.m.) and Scotland (Saturday, June 11th, 5 p.m.) in the UEFA Nations League.

Striker Wout Weghorst is in the Netherlands squad for the games against Wales, as well as against Belgium (Friday, June 3rd, 7-45 p.m.) and Poland (Saturday, June 11th, 7-45 p.m.).

Forward Maxwel Cornet has been named in Ivory Coast's AFCON Qualifiers, as the Elephants take on Zambia (Friday, June 3rd, 8 p.m.) and Lesotho (Thursday, June 9th, 6 p.m.).