Burnley will resume their campaign on Saturday when they take on promotion rivals Leeds United in the early kick-off on Saturday.

In the midst of the international break, Scott Parker’s side currently find themselves sitting sixth in the table after making a solid start to the 2024/25 season.

The Clarets earned back-to-back wins to start the campaign, scoring nine goals in the process, before being pegged back by Sunderland with a 1-0 defeat.

In their last game prior to the break, Parker’s men were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against rivals Blackburn Rovers, who had been reduced to 10 men midway through the second-half.

One man who started that game who features in this list in goalkeeper James Trafford, but who are the other five?