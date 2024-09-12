Six Burnley men named alongside Leeds United, Sheffield United and Sunderland stars in highest valued Championship players

Six Burnley stars feature in a list of the Championship’s top 25 highest valued players.

Burnley will resume their campaign on Saturday when they take on promotion rivals Leeds United in the early kick-off on Saturday.

In the midst of the international break, Scott Parker’s side currently find themselves sitting sixth in the table after making a solid start to the 2024/25 season.

The Clarets earned back-to-back wins to start the campaign, scoring nine goals in the process, before being pegged back by Sunderland with a 1-0 defeat.

In their last game prior to the break, Parker’s men were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against rivals Blackburn Rovers, who had been reduced to 10 men midway through the second-half.

One man who started that game who features in this list in goalkeeper James Trafford, but who are the other five?

Here, we take a look at the Championship’s most valuable players according to TransferMarkt:

TransferMarkt value: €18.00m

1. James Trafford (Burnley)

TransferMarkt value: €18.00m Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

TransferMarkt value: €18.00m

2. Illan Meslier (Leeds United)

TransferMarkt value: €18.00m Photo: Cameron Smith

TransferMarkt value: €18.00m

3. Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United)

TransferMarkt value: €18.00m Photo: George Wood

TransferMarkt value: €16.00m

4. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United)

TransferMarkt value: €16.00m Photo: Cameron Smith

