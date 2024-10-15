Scott Parker’s side take to the road to take on Danny Rohl’s side at Hillsborough for the first of four away games in their next five fixtures.
Fresh from the international break, the Clarets will be keen to get back to winning ways after being held to a frustrating goalless draw against Preston North End in their last encounter.
Burnley suffered an injury scare over the break when Lyle Foster was stretchered off with a knee injury during South Africa’s African Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo.
Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into this weekend’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.