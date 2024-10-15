Sheffield Wednesday v Burnley early team news: Nine to miss out through injury and four doubts - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 15th Oct 2024, 12:15 BST
Burnley will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven games when they face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Scott Parker’s side take to the road to take on Danny Rohl’s side at Hillsborough for the first of four away games in their next five fixtures.

Fresh from the international break, the Clarets will be keen to get back to winning ways after being held to a frustrating goalless draw against Preston North End in their last encounter.

Burnley suffered an injury scare over the break when Lyle Foster was stretchered off with a knee injury during South Africa’s African Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into this weekend’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

1. Nathaniel Chalobah (Sheff Wed) - out

1. Nathaniel Chalobah (Sheff Wed) - out

Hasn't featured for the Owls since picking up a calf injury on his debut in the Carabao Cup against Grimsby Town in August.

2. Olaf Kobacki (Sheff Wed) - doubt

2. Olaf Kobacki (Sheff Wed) - doubt

Missed the game against Coventry prior to the international break after picking up a muscle injury against Bristol City.

3. Dominic Iorfa (Sheff Wed) - out

3. Dominic Iorfa (Sheff Wed) - out

Missed Wednesday's last eight games with a muscle injury he picked up at the end of August.

4. Liam Palmer (Sheff Wed) - doubt

4. Liam Palmer (Sheff Wed) - doubt

Missed the game against Coventry prior to the international break after picking up a knock against Bristol City.

