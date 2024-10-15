Scott Parker’s side take to the road to take on Danny Rohl’s side at Hillsborough for the first of four away games in their next five fixtures.

Fresh from the international break, the Clarets will be keen to get back to winning ways after being held to a frustrating goalless draw against Preston North End in their last encounter.

Burnley suffered an injury scare over the break when Lyle Foster was stretchered off with a knee injury during South Africa’s African Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into this weekend’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Nathaniel Chalobah (Sheff Wed) - out Hasn't featured for the Owls since picking up a calf injury on his debut in the Carabao Cup against Grimsby Town in August.

Olaf Kobacki (Sheff Wed) - doubt Missed the game against Coventry prior to the international break after picking up a muscle injury against Bristol City.

Dominic Iorfa (Sheff Wed) - out Missed Wednesday's last eight games with a muscle injury he picked up at the end of August.