Sheffield United v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as promotion rivals face off

Burnley will be looking to land a Boxing Day blow on promotion rivals Sheffield United when they make the trip to Bramall Lane today.

Scott Parker’s side currently sit third in the Championship table, four points adrift of Chris Wilder’s pacesetters.

The Clarets head into the promotion battle in good form, having won back-to-back games while not tasting defeat in any of their last nine games.

The Blades are unbeaten in their last 11, however, with nine of those games resulting in victories.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium on Thursday, December 26. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes. While the fixture isn’t a featured game, it’s still available to watch on the new Sky Sports+ channel.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Scott Parker is hopeful of having Jeremy Sarmiento back available after he missed the weekend’s win against Watford.

It comes after the winger was forced off during the previous game against Norwich City.

Elsewhere, Connor Roberts should be fit enough to continue at right-back despite suffering a slight ankle issue during the back end of the game against Watford.

Lyle Foster is making good progress and is closing in on a return, but is likely to remain sidelined for this one alongside Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor.

As for the Blades, Ollie Arblaster is sidelined with an ACL injury while Jamie Shackleton (foot), Anel Ahmedhodzic (ankle), Vinicius Souza (hamstring), Tyrese Campbell (back) and Femi Seriki (calf) are all doubts.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“It’s a massive game for us, we’re really looking forward to it.

“After the Watford game we will recover and then it’s full steam ahead in terms of prepping and watching for a huge fixture for both teams.

“We go there with a lot of confidence, we go there in a really good place and we go there with a real endeavour about us and a real relentless attitude to go and try and get three points.

“No doubt Chris and Sheffield United are in a similar place, they’re going to be seeing it likewise to us, but we’re looking forward to the game. This is the reason why we’re in and around it, these big games. We’re looking forward to it.”

What are the predicted teams?

Sheff Utd: Cooper, Gilchrist, Souttar, Robinson, Burrows, Souza, Peck, Rak-Sakyi, O’Hare, Hamer, Moore

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Brownhill, Hannibal, Koleosho, Anthony, Flemming

Who is the referee?

Oliver Langford. He’s overseen 13 games so far this season, dishing out 45 yellow cards but no reds. The last Burnley game he took charge of was the goalless draw away to Reading in April 2023.

What are the latest odds?

Sheff Utd: 7/5

Draw: 21/10

Burnley: 2/1

Odds according to SkyBet.