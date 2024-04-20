Sheffield United v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets face bottom side

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets head to Bramall Lane off the back of a frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Brighton last weekend.

With Nottingham Forest also drawing, it means the gap to safety remained at six points with only five games remaining.

As for the Blades, they were comfortably beaten away to Brentford, leaving them four points adrift of Vincent Kompany’s men and a further 10 of safety.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium on Saturday, April 20. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No. The game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Dara O’Shea is back available for Burnley after the defender served his one-match ban during last week’s game against Brighton.

Hjalmar Ekdal hobbled off during that game but assistant Craig Bellamy said the defender was fine and it was just a case of fatigue.

Elsewhere, Ameen Al-Dakhil and Jordan Beyer have effectively been ruled out for the remainder of the season, while Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond remain long-term absentees.

Vincent Kompany has, however, hinted that Luca Koleosho could still feature for the Clarets this season despite being out since the start of December.

As for Sheffield United, Jack Robinson and Jayden Bogle are both struggling to be match fit, while another eight players are currently out injured.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“We’ve been written off about 15 games ago, so we’re still there, we’re still fighting. We just have to show the same energy as we have done during the last few games.

“Football is not always about being the better team, it’s the ball landing inside the post rather than outside the post at times and so you have to force your own luck. To do that you have to have a certain amount of belief.

“We should have no fear, attack the game, try our best and hopefully on the day the luck will be on our side.

“It’s a different game again. It’s going to have that little bit of a cup final feeling to it and we should embrace that as well.

“I want to approach the game like we’ve approached our last few games, with no fear. We consider the strengths of every opponent, but there’s no place for fear, doubt or anything like this. We’re going there to play our hearts out and run our socks off.”

What are the predicted teams?

Sheffield United: Grbic, Holgate, Trusty, Ahmedhodzic, Osborn, Souza, Hamer, Arblaster, Larouci, McBurnie, Brereton Diaz

Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Odobert, Bruun Larsen, Foster, Fofana

Who is the referee?

Anthony Taylor. He’s overseen 40 games this season, dishing out 175 yellow cards and eight reds. The last Burnley game he took charge of was the 2-0 defeat to Everton back in December.

What are the latest odds?

Sheffield United: 17/10

Draw: 13/5

Burnley: 29/20