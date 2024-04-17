Sheffield United v Burnley early team news: 13 players set to miss out, two doubts - gallery

Early team news ahead of Burnley’s trip to Bramall Lane on Saturday
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 17th Apr 2024, 11:00 BST

Vincent Kompany’s men have a priceless opportunity to pick up a much-needed three points when they face bottom side Sheffield United this weekend.

Heading into the final five games of the season, the Clarets currently sit six points adrift of safety – meaning they really must win this encounter in South Yorkshire to stand any chance of pulling off a late miracle.

Burnley will have Dara O’Shea back available to them after the defender served his one-match suspension during last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Brighton, but a number of other players remain sidelined.

Heading into Saturday’s encounter, here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Blades boss confirmed at the start of April that Baldock will miss around six weeks of action after picking up a calf issue.

1. George Baldock (Sheffield United) - out

Blades boss confirmed at the start of April that Baldock will miss around six weeks of action after picking up a calf issue. Photo: David Price

The defender suffered a horror injury during a game against Fulham in October when he was rushed to hospital after his ankle and leg gave way.

2. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) - out

The defender suffered a horror injury during a game against Fulham in October when he was rushed to hospital after his ankle and leg gave way. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

The defender limped off against Brentford last weekend and manager Chris Wilder admits they will need a “huge slice of luck” if the 23-year-old will be fit to face Burnley.

3. Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) - doubt

The defender limped off against Brentford last weekend and manager Chris Wilder admits they will need a “huge slice of luck” if the 23-year-old will be fit to face Burnley. Photo: Mike Hewitt

The striker has been out of action since the end of February with a hamstring injury.

4. Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) - out

The striker has been out of action since the end of February with a hamstring injury. Photo: Catherine Ivill

