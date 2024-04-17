Vincent Kompany’s men have a priceless opportunity to pick up a much-needed three points when they face bottom side Sheffield United this weekend.
Heading into the final five games of the season, the Clarets currently sit six points adrift of safety – meaning they really must win this encounter in South Yorkshire to stand any chance of pulling off a late miracle.
Burnley will have Dara O’Shea back available to them after the defender served his one-match suspension during last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Brighton, but a number of other players remain sidelined.
Heading into Saturday’s encounter, here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:
