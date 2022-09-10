News you can trust since 1877
HULL, ENGLAND - JULY 30: A general view of the match ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Bristol City at MKM Stadium on July 30, 2022 in Hull, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Sheffield United, Sunderland, Burnley and Preston stars feature in Championship Team of the Season so far

We’re only a fifth of the way into the campaign — but the Championship table is already starting to take shape.

By Dan Black
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 11:29 am

And the stars of the division have started to find their feet, whether they’re shot-stopping superstars, defensive diamonds, midfield maestros, wing wizards or goal-scoring sensations.

We’ve taken a look at the WhoScored ratings to see which players, according to their statisticians, are standing out from the rest after eight games played.

Have a scroll through our gallery to see if you agree with their selected XI.

1. Freddie Woodman (GK)

Club: Preston North End. Appearances: 8. Clean sheets: 7. Rating: 7.14.

Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

2. Max Lowe (RB)

Club: Sheffield United. Appearances: 6 (1). Goals: 1. Assists: 2. Rating: 7.36.

Photo: George Wood

3. Anel Ahmedhodzic (CB)

Club: Sheffield United. Appearances: 6 (1). Goals: 3. Assists: 1. Rating: 7.49.

Photo: Cameron Smith

4. Liam Lindsay (CB)

Club: Preston North End. Appearances: 8. Man of the Match: 1. Rating: 7.43.

Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Sheffield UnitedBurnleySunderlandPreston
