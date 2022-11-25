All the focus might be on Qatar and the 2022 World Cup as the tournament enters the second round of group games.

Wales face a crucial Group B clash with Iran at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium this morning [Friday] while England could progress to the knockout phase with a win over USA at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor this evening.

Aside from the involvement of the home nations, who meet in Al-Rayyan on Tuesday, fans are still talking about Saudi Arabia’s shock win over tournament favourites Argentina and Japan’s come-from-behind triumph against Germany.

The 32-team major competition will continue to dominate the narrative for storylines on the pitch, as well as those off it, but it won’t be long until the Championship campaign gets back up-and-running again.

Ahead of its return next month, presenters Ryan Dilks and Justin Peach, from The Second Tier Podcast, have had a go at picking the division’s team of the season so far.

See what you think.

RB: James Bree (Luton Town)

CB: Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United)

CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley)

LB: Ian Maatsen (Burnley)