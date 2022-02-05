Sean Dyche's thoughts on uninspiring goal-less draw with Watford

And while he is aware of the trouble Burnley are in, bottom of the Premier League table after half their games, three points from safety with three games in hand, he feels there were some aspects of the performance to build on.

The Clarets had a few half chances, with Maxwel Cornet forcing two good stops from Ben Foster, but overall lacked the quality to open Watford up, but Dyche said: "We didn't go in with that attitude to not lose, but at the end of the game you don't want them to nick it with an ugly one, because I didn't really fancy them to open us up too much.

"There were a couple of maybes, Popey makes a good save from a deflection, and they can sometimes go against you, but another clean sheet and a point is certainly the minimum we wanted.

Sean Dyche

"We're a point better off than we were a few seasons ago, doesn't sound a lot, but it might be defining, you don't know.

"We've been down this road before, we didn't want to be, but we are, it's a fact, and now it's about the challenge of the second half of the season and how we take that on.

"It was a performance that could have got a win, but we didn't and that's the story of the season. It's about adding to what we're doing, keeping the base, but turning draws into wins."

Dyche added: "I didn't think there was that much in it, we affected the game early and looked really bright, and we did second half

"I was really pleased with the mentality once again, we keep going, down to the last embers of the game and we're still trying to score a goal, still defending resolutely, so there is a positive feel about the group, but we've still got to use all that and add the quality moments to performances."