Sean Dyche's thoughts on Chris Wood's move to Newcastle United

Newcastle activated the buy out clause in his contract, and while Burnley had no desire to sell the frontman, the player wanted to make the switch and a deal was done.

It is far from ideal for the Clarets, who have top scorer Maxwel Cornet away at the Africa Cup of Nations, leaving Jay Rodriguez as their only fully fit striker.

But Dyche was philisophical about Wood's departure: "It happened quickly - when there was a release clause, they know what it is, which they obviously did, and they activated it.

Chris Wood

"Then it is a straightforward contractual situation, other than medicals and stuff like that.

"Someone knew what the clause was and they activated.

"He could have gone to anyone who is willing to meet it.

"That is the way it goes, you don’t want to lose good players at any time.

"If a contractual situation opens up and the player chooses they want to go, then that is just a fact of contracts and the delicacy of them sometimes."

While it could hurt the club to lose Wood to a relegation rival, Dyche acceptsthe player's decision to move on: "There is no angle on Chris at all.

"He is a professional footballer, has done very well for the football club, an opportunity arose and he thought it through and decided it was right for him.

"That is football and being an individual footballer.

"There is absolutely no question marks in my mind at all, for what he has done here, the goals he scored, the way he performed, the way he has conducted himself and the way he has attempted to be successful here.

"He has been quieter this season than previous, but generally he has done a very, very good job here.

"These are the things that happen in football, a contract situation opens up and in this case he has decided to go to that football club."

One comment from Wood after his unveiling brought much discussion, claiming he was in his "comfort zone" at Burnley, saying: "Look, I think it’s the right time in my career. I’ve been at Burnley for four and a half years. I was very comfortable, and very happy and settled there, but when I look at myself, I think nothing ever great happens in your comfort zone."

Dyche wasn't aware he felt like that at Turf Moor: "It wasn’t an issue I knew about until after, because he had not mentioned it to me.

"After the event, that was his personal view. I respect that.

"I think they are his personal comments, so therefore he is reflecting on himself rather than the situation at the club.