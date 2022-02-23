Sean Dyche's thoughts on a massive win over Spurs

Burnley built on Saturday's 3-0 win at Brighton by edging out Tottenham at Turf Moor with Ben Mee's headed winner, to move within two points of safety with games in hand on many of the sides above them.

In six games, the Clarets have now claimed nine points, and picked up four clean sheets - in a run of fixtures which have included games against Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and now Spurs.

And Dyche said: "Similar but different feeling to Saturday, for different reasons, different style of game and feel to the performance, but a very good one obviously, very positive performance.

Ben Mee heads home the winner

"The mixture we're looking for is right again, and we've got to keep doing that.

"Nine points out of that run of six games, with four clean sheets, against four of the, you would argue, the top six, I think you'd be pleased with that, and with the greedy man that I am, probably should have picked up a point against Liverpool as well.

"It's ben difficult all seasons talking about the margins, but I've been here long enough to know what I think of the team and hopw it's operating against the facts and the stats, and what my eyes are telling me.

"I don't think we've been far away all season, but we've had to get the margins right and the details, and we are beginning to do that. I don't just mean scoring, the pressing lines, the breaking up of play - Josh Brownhill's last three performances have been outstanding, Corky has come in looking back to himself, Dwight is looking back to his old self, Wout has made a different. So many big performances.

"People are ready to play and taking on the challenge, they deserve a massive amount of credit for that, but there's plenty more work to be done.