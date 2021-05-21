Sean Dyche’s injury update ahead of Burnley’s final game of the season at Sheffield United

Nick Pope

And striker Ashley Barnes will be involved, despite the club confirming on Wednesday night that he was arrested for drink driving in the early hours of Tuesday, May 11th after the 2-0 win at Fulham.

Keeper Pope has missed four of the last seven games with a shoulder and then knee problem, but is in line to return for the final game at Bramall Lane, ahead of Gareth Southgate announcing his England squad for the Euros on Tuesday.

Boss Sean Dyche will again be without Phil Bardsley, Dale Stephens, Kevin Long and Robbie Brady, but said of Pope: “Probably the most positive news is Popey, I think he’s got a chance.

”His body has settled down, his knee was just troubling him a little bit, so we’ll see how he goes over the next couple of days.

”I haven’t got a crystal ball (as regards his fitness for the Euros), but he is up for selection on Sunday at this moment in time.

”The rest are all pretty much intact apart from the longer term ones, Dale Stephens, Kevin Long, Robbie Brady and Bardo.”