Sean Dyche's first words after Burnley departure

Dyche was relieved of his duties with Burnley fighting for Premier League survival, in their sixth-successive top flight campaign, having twice won promotion in 2014 and 2016, as Championship winners, and led the club back to European competition for the first time in just over half a century.

And he thanked everyone who has been on a remarkable journey together,from his apppointment in late October 2012, with the club enjoying their best period in over 40 years: “I would like to thank the people of Burnley and fans of the club for their incredible kindness and support since I joined the club in 2012.

"The town has become a huge part of my life, and myself and my family thank you for everything we have all experienced together during my time as manager.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley applauds the fans prior to the Premier League match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road on April 10, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

"Amongst the many challenges, there have been some truly incredible times, which are never to be forgotten.

“I would like to express my gratitude to all players and staff, past and present, for the hard work and commitment they have shown throughout my time at the club.

"The memories of promotion campaigns, European travels and competing against some of the best teams in the world will always stay with me.

“I would also like to thank the directors and owners who I have worked with for their help over the past decade.

"The club has changed so much during this time, with improvements across the infrastructure, training ground and academy ensuring the future of the club is protected both on and off the pitch.

"The successes and building process from where the club was, to where it is now has been by no means by myself. The help of so many people has made it happen and I thank them all, particularly my football staff who have worked so diligently over the years.

“Finally, I would like to thank people across football who have been so positive about my career in recent days. I appreciate the kind words of my colleagues in the game and I look forward to the next phase of my career.”

LMA Chief Executive Richard Bevan added: “Sean’s tenure at Burnley has been exceptional.

“Burnley’s successes since Sean first led the club into the Premier League in 2014 have become an example of what can be achieved when a strong, talented leader is given the time and responsibility to develop a team in line with the values and principles of the community in which the club exists. Sean was able build a club to outperform expectations and grow sustainably, whilst ensuring a legacy on and off the pitch which will survive for decades to come.”