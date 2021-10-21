Sean Dyche to make a decision on trio ahead of Burnley's trip to Southampton

Ben Mee

All three missed the 2-0 defeat at Manchester City last week, Taylor and Vydra with hamstring issues, and Mee, who missed the goal-less draw with Norwich a fortnight previous with an ankle knock, due to a positive COVID-19 test.

With Spurs to come at Turf Moor in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, before hosting Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, Dyche will be careful with the trio's workload as they return.

And he explained: "We're going to have to make a decision on all three of them, because they're close, and it's that thing with a three-game week, so we'll make a decision on them.

"But they're all close to it, it's who we decide, for what reasons.

"Dale Stephens is out there on the grass as well, so a longer-term situation, but he's getting himself fit.

"We're hopeful on those three, but we'll have to make a call."

On Mee, the skipper was not laid low by coronavirus, as Dyche said: "He wasn't particularly unwell, but we had to follow the protocols, because of raising temperature and things like that, so obviously that knocks your training programme.

"He was slightly off-colour but not drastically unwell, it's the knock-on effects of that, and just being careful."

Connor Roberts was on the bench at City, but the club were unable to get him some game time during the week, as hoped: "He's still not played 90 minutes, we're trying to get him games, he went away with Wales and arguably if it went wrong could have been too early, but he's got through that, which is good news, I'm pleased with that.

"He's training with us regularly, still does need some game time, and we're trying to get him some games which would suit him, at the appropriate level, in between what's going on with us and the first team.