Sean Dyche pleased with Burnley display at Liverpool but side have to “tidy up the details”

Sean Dyche

The Clarets slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool, who scored in each half, but Burnley played on the front foot in spells, creating chances of their own, with Dwight McNeil a thorn in the side of Trent Alexander-Arnold, despite the Liverpool full back’s influence going forward.

And Dyche said: “It was a decent performance today, a tough place to come, with the crowd in the stadium and the noise and feel.

“I thought the players handled that really well and we gave a very good account of ourselves, particularly in the first half.

“We gave them a soft goal, certainly from our point of view, with the distances being wrong and not stopping the cross.

“We go in at half time in pretty good shape, the performance was good as I said, I thought we should have had a penalty on Dwight McNeil, but we know our record on those.

“Second half we started brightly, and the challenge is when you are one down you don’t want to go two.

”They scored on 60 minutes and it is tough because they had a good control on the game and we couldn’t break their rhythm and they grew.

”We finished really strongly as well so I was pleased with the mentality.”

Dyche was disappointed with the distances in the goals conceded against Brighton last week, and that is something unusual for his typically well-organised unit: “They (Liverpool) are a pretty good outfit so let’s be clear on that.

”Against Brighton we had a soft 10 minutes that cost us, but there has to be life in your performance and I think there was at Brighton and there was today.

“We have got to tidy up the details, both ends, because we had chances again today and didn’t find a killer moment.

”There is certainly the right energy and feel about the group at the minute, although we are limited in numbers again, particularly today.”

Burnlwy were without Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra, with knocks, and Dyche explained: “We are not expecting either to be long, and we don’t expect them to be too serious.