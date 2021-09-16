Sean Dyche on where Burnley need to improve ahead of Arsenal clash

Sean Dyche

And he isn’t overly concerned about the team’s renowned strong jaw coming under scrutiny, with the Clarets having lost five of the last eight games in which they have taken the lead.

Ahead of Saturday’s visit of Arsenal to Turf Moor, with Mikel Arteta’s men ending a three-game losing start with a narrow victory over promoted Norwich last Saturday, Dyche feels naivety cost Burnley at Everton on Monday night, when a 1-0 lead turned into a 3-1 deficit in the space of six minutes.

Asked whether he was worried about that strong jaw, first referenced by Ian Holloway with Burnley on the way to promotion in 2013/14, Dyche said: “No, not really, we’ve had spells at the beginning of last season when it was like that, spells with injuries and that type of situation.

“Performances are actually considerably better than the beginning of last season, I think.

“It can come in fits and starts, at the beginning of last season, everyone was saying our strikers weren’t scoring, and I said they would do, and they did do.

“There are periods within games where things can change, we know our way around the Premier League, the group, mostly – some are newcomers , bits of naivety now and again, as shown (at Everton), but that can happen in the Premier League.

“There’s a bigger picture to any season’s work and this can happen, you have spells where you’re giving away soft goals – we had a spell where people where questioning our set pieces, and yet we’re one of the strongest at set pieces statistically.

“There’s always a view of it, and I have to have mine.

“I’m well aware of the things we need to improve on, and game management has improved considerably over my time here, but we fell foul of that, managing the game at 1-0 for maybe a few minutes more.”

Burnley have already dropped eight points from winning positions so far this season, more than any side in the Premier League, and Dyche added: “It’s one of those things, you’re playing against some really good sides. Two of the goals are giveaways from us, we have the ball away too cheap and they open us up.