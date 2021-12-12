Sean Dyche on the goal-less draw with West Ham

Sean Dyche

It wasn't a second league win of the season everyone craves, but a goal-less draw against a fine Hammers side is not to be sniffed at, and the home support didn't allow any nerves or frustration to spill over onto the pitch.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Nick Pope made four good stops in front of Gareth Southgate, while Jay Rodriguez could have nicked it at the end from Charlie Taylor's low ball in.

And Dyche said: "We'll take a pointec, West Ham are a decent outfit.

"We weren’t near the mark in the first half, looked nervous, anxious, but I thought the crowd were brilliant.

"They could have been agitated.

"The second half was a lot better, not enough to win the game, but better.

"Pleased with the players coming on and affecting it, and a point gained in the sense they are a decent outfit."

He added: "I thought there was a bit of anxiety in the players.

"It comes with winning and performing. I reminded them at half-time that they are a very experienced group of players.

"But that was the first really soft half for a while.

"Over the years there has been a mutual respect between myself, the fans and the staff, but it has been important.

"They remained solid, calm behind the players. We want to make this a tough place to come again."

Burnley are now three games without a goal, and Dyche admitted: "It is just a work in progress.

"We have been talking about it since the start of the season. We are trying different combinations.

"We are trying to find ways the team can operate to further the goalscoring side.

"On the other side we have scored two and threes recently.

"Pleased to keep the clean sheet but we know we have to add detail in the front third.

"A couple of close moments, Jay Rod came close and he looked alive."

Pope was a solid citizen in goal, despite a bloodied mouth after taking Crag Dawson's boot to his face in the first half, and Dyche said: "The top level keeper that he is, he will be pleased he has made the saves, but they are ones you would fancy him to make.

"I thought it was a good game for him, a solid game, good saves but ones he would expect himself. I don’t think he will be thinking about Gareth Southgate being here, Gareth has been here a number of times.

"The unit was good. The feel of the play when we had the ball, we just lost that, while the defensive side, the players worked really hard and we worked really hard from that defensive base to get into the game. The defensive unit was strong again."

The point looks a very good one if Burnley build on it with three at home to Watford on Wednesday, and Dyche said: "You want to build on performances.

"But we have got to take chances. Jay Rod might nick one at the end and it all looks different, but I would take the point and the clean sheet."

Maxwel Cornet was missing with a thigh injury, sat in the stands in an orange puffer jacket, and Dyche said ahead of Watford: "We will wait and see. It is settling down."

And Connor Roberts was not in the 20 after being forced into hospital with an infection: "He had an infection but it got a bit too serious.