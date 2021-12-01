Sean Dyche on a point, a clean sheet, and the "outstanding" Charlie Taylor

Charlie Taylor

The Clarets were below par going forward, but held out for a goal-less draw at Molineux, with Nick Pope well protected, bar one breakaway in the first half where Adama Traore rattled the bar.

Charlie Taylor excelled, as well as Nathan Collins, who came back into the side for the suspended James Tarkowski, and Dyche said: "I think we didn't quite find where we want to be offensively, the defensive structure of the side and mentality was excellent, to make sure we got a clean sheet, so pleased with that.

"Not offensively as strong as we've looked recently, but there's a balance and they're a good side, sixth in the Premier League, so on the whole, we wanted to win, but we'll take a draw and a clean sheet.

"We found some good moments early on, Chas was absolutely outstanding, going both ways, and put a brilliant ball in for Woody, who glanced a header.

"We started okay, but didn't really build on that and couldn't quite find our feet in the second half.

"The defensive structure was excellent, key performance from Charlie Taylor, Ben Mee solid, Nathan Collins excellent again, Lowts steady, and Popey did what he needed to do when he needed to.

"There was a lot of work from the side but just not with the ball as much as we'd like."

Hwang Hee-Chan was fortunate to avoid a red card for a wide swing at Matt Lowton with his elbow, which fortunately missed, but Dyche admitted: "Not really, you can't have it all ways, I want to see tackles and people fighting for the right to win a game, within reason, within the rules, so I don't want to get too precious about these decisions.

"It is a bit of a loose arm, but I wouldn't want to see a player sent off for that personally."

Raul Jimenez lso survived a VAR check for violent conduct, having appeared to poke Collins' eye, and Dyche added: "I haven't seen the other one, but I'll trust the officials."

On Taylor, Dyche has said before he feels he can get in the England thinking, and he was delighted with his display: "I thought Chas was outstanding both ways, and I've told him so, he continues to perform and improve.

"His attacking play was good, that keeps improving, he's adding that bit more quality in the final third, and I've said, in my opinion, he should be at least around the England group, not necessarily playing, or in every squad, but he should be around the thoughts.

"He was outstanding."

And on Collins, Dyche was equally impressed: "Really great attitude coming into the building in the summer, very respectful of the journey he's on - we've explained it to him, with Keano, Ben Mee slotting in at centre half from left back, Tarky...his attitude is fantastic and he gets more and more solid.

"He's adapting to what it is, and he listens and applies what we tell him."