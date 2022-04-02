Sean Dyche laughs off Pep Guardiola's grass moan

City went back to the top of the Premier League table after Liverpool had briefly leapfrogged them by virtue of beating Watford 2-0 at Anfield in the lunchtime kick-off.

However, Guardiola was moved to say: "The pitch was so difficult because the grass was high, no water and everything was so slow.

"But we did well and won the game."

Rules stipulate that grass must not exceed 30mm in length for Premier League matches (1.18 inches) and is checked by officials before a game.

And Dyche responded: “No, we have had that before I think with Mikel Arteta.

"The standard they set is 30ml I think, you can ask the groundsman as I am not that interested.