Sean Dyche issues squad update ahead of trip to Wolves

James Tarkowski

The duo were scheduled to sit out Sunday's home game with Spurs after collecting their fifth bookings of the season against Crystal Palace the previous weekend, but the postponement of that fixture means they will instead be banned at Molineux.

Dyche will again be without striker Ashley Barnes with a thigh injury, but, otherwise, he has a fully-fit squad to select from, with midfielder Dale Stephens back in the fold, having been named on the bench to face Spurs.

Dyche said on the suspensions, and some bizarre conspiracy theories flying around social media: "It's a good job you mention that because I can dismiss another myth that we were trying to get the game off so then they (Tarkowski and Westwood) could play the next time - strange one, it doesn't quite work like that.

"They will miss the game on Wednesday, and they are very good players, they've showed over a long period with us that they are.

"But we think we have a good group and a good squad, so it's a good opportunity - Nathan Collins has done great this season when he's played, he's getting more and more rounded in the way we work, if he comes in, if Corky comes in - he's well versed in the Premier League, so he understands it.

"I like the squad demand, it's an important thing for us, I believe in the squad."

On Stephens, he added: "He's back on the edge of it, he feels fine, he's training fully, he;s had 90 minutes and a couple of other moments in games.

"He still needs more football but he feels fine, so that's good.

"Barnesy is a longer term one at the moment, we're still not sure the timescale, but it won't be days, it will be a few weeks we think, we'll have to wait on him.