Sean Dyche issues squad update ahead of Crystal Palace clash

As Burnley look for a third-successive victory, after wins over Brighton and Spurs, Dyche's hand could be boosted by the return of midfielder Ashley Westwood after Covid, while Charlie Taylor has shaken off a foot injury.

However, it remains to be seen whether either comes straight back into the side - Westwood has missed the last two games, in which time Jack Cork has returned to the side and excelled, while Erik Pieters has helped keep four clean sheets in six outings in Taylor's absence.

Dyche said: "Westy has cleared his protocols so was back in training today.

"And Charlie will be back in around the squad."

However, six-goal top-scorer Maxwel Cornet, who missed the win over Spurs with a sore foot, is again a doubt for the Eagles clash, and Matej Vydra (hernia) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) will again be absent: "Maxwel has a foot injury and is touch and go, not a serious one but a bit sore still.

"Matej is on the grass, but with the sports science team.