Sean Dyche issues injury update ahead of trip to Brighton

And it appears to be good news, with deadline day signing Wout Weghorst expected to be fit to face the Seagulls, after coming off in the 1-0 defeat at home to Liverpool on Sunday with a knock.

The 29-year-old was replaced by Ashley Barnes with 15 minutes to go, and Dyche explained: "He just got a knock on his hip that git a nerve and was quite painful, but it's settled down the last few days.

"He was out there light training today, and I would expect him to be around it for Saturday."

Barnes stepped up his fitness during the week, but Dyche is unlikely to have any of Charlie Taylor (foot), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (appendicitis) or Matej Vydra (hernia) available at the AMEX Stadium: “Barnesy completed 90 minutes, Charlie Taylor and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are recovering but are unlikely to feature this weekend.