Sean Dyche insists "we're still right in it" despite setback at bottom side Norwich

The Clarets failed to build on their 3-2 win over Everton on Wednesday night, as goals from Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki gave the Canaries the points at Carrow Road, leaving Burnley four points behind the Toffees.

But Burnley play three times before Leeds play again – sitting nine points behind the Whites – in which time Everton play once, and Dyche said: "A lot to play for, we're still right in it.

"There's no acceptance of what's going on, we've been working, we've been diligent, and take on each challenge.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NORWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Pierre Lees Melou of Norwich City celebrates after scoring their side's first goal with team mates during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road on April 10, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

"It's the freedom in the front third particularly to open teams up, where we've been a bit nervy - you can sense when the cross isn't quite right, the commitment to the cross, the finish, the movement.

"The freedom comes when you're confident, and it's difficult to be confident when you're not up the league a bit, but you're the only ones who can create that feeling.

"That’s the challenge over the next eight games, that will be the focus.

"Nothing is done, agreed or finished.

"We have to re-group, find the mentality that was so strong against Everton, particularly in the second half, so we are never far away.

"We need to take that into the next run of games and it is for us to change things, not all the other teams.”

Burnley had the possession and territory but struggled to create clear-cut chances, and Dyche added: "I don't think there was a lack of effort, three in a week, travelling and all that, there's no lack of effort or commitment – making chances and creating them is the biggest thing in the game, that's the moneyshot.

"Our base to play from and our team play has been pretty good, we've had more possession than we normally have away from home, we've opened up chances, got into great areas at times, but finding that last pass, that slide pass, that delicate pass, the whip, the cross - Dwight put a brilliant ball in, and I'm pleased for him, he was terrific, he came on and affected the game. We had to get Azza off as he's carrying knocks, and try and give him a bit of a break.

"The freedom to go and score a goal has been the biggest thing all season, if anything, when these go against you, more people write you off, on the outside, so if you ever want freedom and that mentality that everyone is giving you no chance, it will come our way, and it is doing.

"If you're ever going to take it on, now is the time to say 'well, if everyone thinks we've got no chance, what's the worst that can happen?'

"So we'll use that wisely and take on the next eight games with that freedom, and almost de-pressurise it.”

Having moved to within a point of Everton, the Toffees responded by beating Manchester United on Saturday to recover the gap to four, and Dyche looked at the situation: "I think the feeling is a big step forwards in the week, and a big step backwards today.

"After a really good, strong second half against Everton, and to win that game, and come here and not quite find the moments, or find the edge I thought we could build from that performance.

"Three in a week, a lot of games, but at the end of the day, there's not much in that performance apart from taking your chances and finding better clarity in the final third, which has been the story of our season.

"The lack of real clarity when we get in an attacking position - I'm not just talking about crossing, I'm on about good passing positions, a bit of momentum running onto things, finding passes and movement.

"We haven't done that as well again today, and that's the story of the season.

"We’ve got to change that, quite obviously, we've got eight to go, the underriding thing, the facts of the matter are, before the Everton game, the league table looks almost identical, apart from these have got three more, but they were bottom.

"The league table hasn't really changed, but you're a game down and it was a game we felt we could come and win.”

Burnley did have chances, but a failure to take them again cost them: "We've had two cleared that were going in, the keeper makes a big save at the end, Vyds knocked one back for Barnesy and you never know, obviously Maxwel's chance is a golden one...they've got to go in.

"We've had moments like that all season, starting with the first game, against Brighton, we could and should have been three up at half-time, and I don't think that would have been a disgrace on that day.

"We lost 2-1, and that's kind of where it's been.

"Today was similar but different, I don't think we ever looked in loads of trouble, they had a couple of breakaways and got a lucky one, a deflection, and the second we're opening up the game to try and take it on, and had a golden chance to change the feel of the game, and didn't take it.