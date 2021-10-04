Sean Dyche hoping for good news on injury front after internationals

Maxwel Cornet

For Saturday’s goal-less draw at home to Norwich City, the Clarets were without skipper Ben Mee (ankle), winger Maxwel Cornet (hamstring), deadline day signing Connor Roberts (thigh) and midfielder Dale Stephens (ankle), while striker Matej Vydra fell on his back after being caught by a punch from Canaries keeper Tim Krul and was eventually forced off.

Roberts, yet to feature for Burnley after a £2.5m switch from Swansea City, after suffering a groin injury at Euro 2020, will report with Wales, while Cornet is expected to link up with the Ivory Coast.

But Dyche hopes the pair will come back raring to go again: “Connor is different, he's going away with Wales but we've made it clear to them he's hardly played, he's played 45 minutes so he's a bit behind the curve.

"He's generally fit, very fit actually, the way he is as a lad.

"Collo (Nathan Collins) got a game today, which is good, and Maxwel, we're hopeful if he goes away, which it looks like he will, then he'll come back fit and well.

"Strong signs from them.

"Dale Stephens is behind the curve, but we're not worried about the injuries this season, which is pleasing, and it's just adding to the level of fitness of the players.

"Maxwel showed strong signs early on, to affect us in a positive way.”

On Vydra and Mee, Dyche added: “He just got a knock (Vydra).