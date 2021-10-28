Sean Dyche hails contribution of George Boyd after his retirement

George Boyd celebrates his winner against Manchester City

The 36-year-old has called it a day after 694 senior appearances and 130 goals - 132 with Burnley, including 12 goals.

Boyd was released by Charlton Athletic before joining Stevenage Borough, and from there joined Peterborough United for £265,000 in 2007, a then record fee for a non-league player.

He made 322 appearances for Posh in two spells and scored 76 goals, helping win three promotions.

He went on to make over 100 Premier League appearances with Hull City, for whom he played in an FA Cup Final, and Burnley, who he joined for a then-joint club record £3m in 2014.

After relegation in 2015 - despite a famous volley to beat defending champions Manchester City at Turf Moor - he helped the Clarets bounce back immediately as Championship winners.

Twice capped by Scotland, Boyd also played on loan at Nottingham Forest, as well as for Sheffield Wednesday before ending his career at Salford City.

Boyd said: “I have loved every second of the journey, but I have to come to the decision to hang up the boots and out an end to my playing career.

“From non-league, with Stevenage, to then play and score at every level all the way up to the Premier League, it’s been beyond my wildest dreams.

“A huge thank you to all the managers I have played under, who helped me along the way. I am also grateful to my teammates who have become friends for life.

“My biggest thanks goes to my family for always being by my side and following me all over the country. I’m a very lucky man.

“Three promotions at Peterborough, playing in an FA Cup Final with Hull City, making over 100 appearances in the best league in the world and winning my first cap for Scotland were all special, but winning the Championship at Burnley with that group is an experience I will never forget.

“A final thank you to the fans. I have been incredibly lucky to feel welcome at every club I’ve played for.

“I have lived every boy’s dream and now I’m looking forward to the next chapter and whatever that brings.

“Thank you all.”

Dyche was a big fan of the player, but most of all, the man: "He was a record fee at that time, around £3m.

"He was a fantastic pro, one of the fittest players I have ever seen.

"One of his shining moments, and there were many, was scoring against Man City, which was a fantastic finish, and he scored some big goals for us.

"He affected us in a positive way, and was a good fella to have around."

Boyd was told about the plans to redevelop the training ground at Gawthorpe before he signed, and he got to see the reality three years later: "We used to joke about it towards the end of his time.

"We were standing there and it was all marshland, and telling him about what was going to be there, and I was thinking ‘please board’ and it did happen.