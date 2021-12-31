Sean Dyche focused on staying in the Premier League, not 2021 points per game table

Sean Dyche

But boss Sean Dyche insists the only table he is interested in is the Premier League one, and, having avoided the drop in May, he is determined to do the same this season and guide the Clarets out of the bottom three.

In 2021, Burnley earned only seven wins, and 34 points, for 0.87 points per game, with Newcastle on eight wins, 37 points and 0.88 points per game.

Top of the pile are, no surprise, champions and league leaders Manchester City with 44 wins, 110 points and 2.5 points per game.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Dyche, in what he considered the most challenging season of his managerial career, led his side to 17th and safety last term, finishing 11 points clear of the drop, and his only focus is on delivering the same outcome this time around.

Dyche said, of the unwanted statistic: "It reflects the reality of being in the Premier League.

"If you think you're Burnley in the Premier League and you're going to be winning a lot more than you're not, well then you're probably a bit naive.

"The reality of the challenge of what it is to be Burnley in the Premier League is usually, not always, because we've had some fantastic seasons - seventh and 10th with 54 points - most seasons are a tough challenge for us.

"This season is no different, the year has been a big challenge for many people, not just us in football.