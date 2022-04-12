Sean Dyche bests Guardiola and Klopp for increase in player value

The report’s predominant results shows Klopp topping Guardiola by £70m, and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal players totalling a -£124.51m loss across his tenure.

Dyche is second only to Thomas Frank at Brentford for value improvement, increasing his players’ value by 115.3%.

Based on the value of the players when either the manager or the player arrived at the club, to the value of when they left or to the present day, BettingOdds.com have worked out which managers have created the biggest increase and decrease in player market value, as an indicator of squad and individual player improvement.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor on April 06, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The report has studied the Premier League managers who have been at their respective clubs for longer than two years – Dyche, Klopp, Guardiola, Frank, Ralph Hasenhüttl (Southampton), Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City), Graham Potter (Brighton), Artet and David Moyes (West Ham United).

Guardiola has taken charge of an initial £962.10m worth of players, and raised it to £1,062.92m, for a total increase of £100.82m.

Klopp, howeve, received an initial £876.52m in players according to market value, and has increased it to £1,046.84m – an increase of £170.32m.

When looking at Total Player Market Value Increase as a Percentage, Klopp also wins this battle, improving the value of his players by 19.4% to Guardiola’s 10.5%.

Both, however, pale in comparison to Frank at Brentford, whose players have increased in value by 321.3%.

The list is as follows: 1. Thomas Frank (Brentford) Increase/Decrease %: 321.3%; 2. Sean Dyche (Burnley) Increase/Decrease %: 115.3%; 3. Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) Increase/Decrease %: 25.6%; 4. Ralph Hasenhüttl (Southampton) Increase/Decrease %: 23.7%; 5. Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool) Increase/Decrease %: 19.4%; 6. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) Increase/Decrease %: 10.5%; 7. Graham Potter (Brighton) Increase/Decrease %: -2.4%; 8. David Moyes (West Ham United) Increase/Decrease %: -14.3%; 9. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) Increase/Decrease %: -14.9%.

The data has been compiled courtesy of the Premier League, Spotrac, Salary Sport and Transfermarkt.