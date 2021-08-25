Sean Dyche a happy man as Burnley see off Newcastle on penalties to earn home draw against Rochdale in Carabao Cup

Wayne Hennessey saves from Allan Saint-Maximin

Burnley prevailed 4-3 on penalties after a goal-less draw in 90 minutes, and will now host League 2 neighbours Rochdale at Turf Moor in the next round.

Wayne Hennessey was the hero on the night, making fine saves from former Claret Jeff Hendrick, Dwight Gayle and Javier Manquillo, before denying Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron from the spot.

Dyche was again without Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra, with Kevin Long and Dale Stephens also out, and he said: "It's a big ask for this group, once again we find ourselves in stretch, it's not the perfect scenario...we made changes, for the right reasons, some we had to of course, and when you've got Erik Pieters playing three positions in one game, I don't think that's perfect.

"I think both teams were off first half, to be honest, it was flat, nothing in it - it felt like one of those cup games that can feel like that.

"Second half they came to life, a lot brighter, especially in the first 15 minutes, Wayne made a massive save, and that was important.

"The game calmed a little bit, they had another chance, Wayne makes another big save, and I didn't think he had too much more to do.

"When he did, I thought he was excellent, the safety of him, the control, he was excellent throughout, and then the two saves (in the shootout).

"Generally we huffed and puffed a bit, but the desire, mentality, the will to do the basics were on show, particularly second half to see us through the 90 minutes, and then a really secure situation with the penalty takers.

"I thought they all looked confident, although Browny's didn't go in, and Wayne made two big saves."

Nathan Collins also made his debut, and Dyche was pleased overall with the youngster's contribution: "It's his first real game, if you like, with us, and he did fine, Ben next to him was very good again, strong with his organisation.

"At the minute, unfortunately, it's only the last week, 10 days, we can't do a 10 v 10 together, so you're putting out a team that you can't do much work with.

"They should know how we work, but you can't do that much work with them, so it is tough.

"So for that reason it's a really good win overall."

Aaron Lennon re-signed on a 12-month contract ahead of the game and played the first hour: "We've asked a lot of Aaron, he played last week at Man U, but hardly played or trained inbetween trying to sort out the details of his situation.