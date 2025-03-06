Scott Parker's promotion message to his Burnley side amid battle with Sheffield United and Leeds United

One down, 11 more to go.

That was the verdict of Scott Parker after Burnley nervously edged their way past Cardiff City on Tuesday night to keep up the pressure on the Championship’s top two.

Winning their game in hand means the Clarets now return to just two points off Sheffield United in second place.

“This was massive,” Parker admitted after the midweek 2-1 win in South Wales.

“There’s just 11 games left now and this is what it’s all down to.

“At times, you're going to have to grind, you're going to have to dig, you're going to have to be the team that just gets the results and crosses this one off. This is another one we've crossed off.

“We go to the final 11 now. Luton at the weekend, full focus is on that now and hopefully we can keep pushing ahead.”

CARDIFF, WALES - MARCH 04: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, looks on from the dug out prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City FC and Burnley FC at Cardiff City Stadium on March 04, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Burnley take on another relegation-struggler on Saturday when they return to Turf Moor to face a Luton Town side that surprisingly languish inside the bottom three.

Despite coming down from the Premier League alongside the Clarets last season, the Hatters have found it tough going this term, winning just eight of their 35 league games.

Despite beating Portsmouth last weekend, Matt Bloomfield’s side remain five points adrift of safety.

At the other end of the table, Sheffield United host Preston North End this weekend, with Burnley hoping their Lancashire rivals can do them a favour.

Leeds, meanwhile, make the trip down to Fratton Park to face Portsmouth.