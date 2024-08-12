Scott Parker's immediate reaction to Burnley's emphatic opening day win against Luton Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A delighted Scott Parker described Burnley’s sensational opening weekend win at Luton Town as a “big tick” of what he wanted to see from his new side.

The 43-year-old enjoyed a dream first game as Clarets boss as his side romped to a 4-1 win at Kenilworth Road.

Goals from Josh Brownhill, Wilson Odobert, Dara O’Shea and Vitinho ensured a statement win for Burnley against a potential promotion rival.

“It was pleasing all around,” Parker said. “It’s a very good result and performance-wise I thought we were everything I wanted us to be.

“We executed a game plan on both sides of the game, in terms of out of possession and in possession.

“A lot of work has gone into the team in the last four weeks but even more so a real amount of intense work has gone in this week to get a result at a really difficult place to come. We understood that.

“What makes it more difficult is the way they play, they’re a man-for-man team that are pretty aggressive in certain moments. If you get it wrong it can cause you problems.

“But as I said, I’m extremely proud of the team, more so for the execution of the information I gave them. It was a bright team performance all around.”

Tactically Parker felt his side was spot on, especially in the first-half where both goals came via clever balls, either through or over the top of Luton’s vulnerable backline.

“That was very pleasing,” Parker added. “The first two goals were exactly what we set out to do in terms of runners in behind, a platform from our front three boys who needed to be strong and take the ball under pressure against an aggressive back three.

“All of our goals were very good.”

Having only been in the Burnley hotseat for 38 days, Parker admitted prior to tonight’s game that it’s been hard work getting his side squad up to speed.

But the Clarets managed to turn it on in style and deliver an opening weekend victory to remember.

“It’s always a challenge,” Parker concluded. “The biggest challenge is when you come into a new club and a new environment, you’re analysing and weighing up things, where the squad are, personnel, individuals.

“I’ve just tried to set an environment and a culture which is one of being very positive.

“You never really know as a coach until you get to the competitive games. This was a real test for us, but also real learning for me in terms of understanding what this team is about and what they’re capable of. That was a big tick for me.”

While many will see this as a statement win for Burnley, Parker opted to play down that assertion, adding: “The big statement for me is us internally. That’s the biggest statement, in terms of the players, the execution of what we set out to do was incredible and the belief and the confidence this result will bring.

“Of course from afar people will look at it and people talk about that, but the biggest thing for me is the statement we’ve made to ourselves.

“A lot of hard work has gone into it from the boys, from myself and to a man they were superb the players.”