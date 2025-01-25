Scott Parker issues Burnley transfer update as Ekdal and Delcroix departures explained

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has warned that Burnley won’t be forced into panic-buying during the final days of the January transfer window.

The Clarets have already brought in three new signings this month in Oliver Sonne, Ashley Barnes and most recently Jonjo Shelvey.

The club were consistently linked with a move for Plymouth Argyle’s Morgan Whittaker, but he’s since signed for Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Going the other way this week has been out-of-favour defenders Hjalmar Ekdal and Hannes Delcroix, who have sealed loan moves to FC Groningen and Swansea City respectively.

When asked if the two departures frees up some space for incomings, Parker said: “We've still got a big-ish squad, to be honest with you. There's still some numbers.

“As always, January is very difficult. It's a very difficult market. What we don't want to do and certainly what I don't want to do is rush into anything.

“If there was something to be done which could improve us and could fit into this group, then for sure we'll try and do that.

PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Plymouth Argyle FC and Burnley FC at Home Park on January 22, 2025 in Plymouth, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

“We have an incredible group of lads here who have done remarkably well. We'll probably be more reactive to how things go.

“Maybe some players leave, maybe they don't. Maybe something comes out of somewhere which may be of interest and we'll look at that when it arises, really.”

Ekdal and Delcroix have made just one substitute appearance between them this season.

Given the remarkable defensive record of CJ Egan-Riley and Maxime Esteve, and with John Egan and Joe Worrall in reserve, game time at Turf Moor was always going to be limited for the pair.

“We're probably stocked pretty high in the back line, certainly centre-halves,” Parker explained.

“It probably was a time both players were coming off of injuries from last year and needed minutes. I wasn't in a position to really guarantee minutes.

“I think it was best for both the club and for them mainly to go and get some minutes and get some football.

“We'll keep an eye on how these players are doing out on loan and hopefully they get the minutes they want before we get them back in pre-season.”