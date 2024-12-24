Scott Parker gives his verdict on Burnley’s first half of the season ahead of promotion showdown with Sheffield United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley’s promotion showdown with table-topping Sheffield United signals the halfway stage of the season for Scott Parker’s men.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty-two games in, the Clarets sit third in the Championship table, a point adrift of Leeds United in second and a further four away from the leaders.

After being relegated from the Premier League last time out – and appointing a promotion specialist in Parker in the summer – Burnley were inevitably billed among the favourites to clinch an instant return to the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They remain very much in the fight, having lost just two games so far this season. But Sunderland, Leeds and Sheffield United will all provide stiff competition during the second half of the season.

Discussing his side’s season so far ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Bramall Lane, Parker said: “I’m really pleased with where we are as we come up to the halfway point in the season.

“I’m pleased with the general outlook and pleased with the development of where we’re going.

“It’s flown by and there’s been a lot of work, but we’re moving in the right direction and that’s what pleases me the most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NORWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley celebrates victory following the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City FC and Burnley FC at Carrow Road on December 15, 2024 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

“But as always there is still loads of improvement but we’re in a good place.”

Parker has repeatedly claimed his Burnley side are ahead of schedule given the upheaval they endured during the summer transfer window, where there was huge turnover in his squad.

When asked if his expectations had to be lowered after the chaotic window, Parker replied: “I’m not the one who can control expectations, that probably comes from the outside a little but inside as well.

“It’s a young squad and maybe the past has had a bit of an affect on expectation this season, but it’s a totally different season, so managing expectation is always key.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There has been a lot of emphasis on just concentrating on us, concentrating on what we need to do and take the focus away from what people expect. Sometimes what people expect is not exactly how it should be or it can certainly take you a lot longer to get to where you need to get to.

“There’s always been a constant balance from me and a real consistency in what I’m looking for and what I want and I think it’s worked pretty well.

“I always say it, I’d love to have every single aspect of our game and everything moving in the right direction very quickly, but what I’ve realised over my time as a coach is that if you start chucking loads of things and divert from one thing to the other it just becomes a bit blurry and it ends up taking a lot longer.

“I think we’ve been very clear and very consistent and stuck around on certain things a lot longer than others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Expectation will always be there and rightly so. But we’re doing alright.”

If the Clarets are victorious in South Yorkshire on Boxing Day, it means they will be just one point adrift of top spot at the halfway stage.

Regardless of the result on Thursday, Parker is more than content with Burnley’s current trajectory.

“I’ll be delighted whatever the result is, I’m delighted where we currently are,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course a result on Boxing Day, which is something we believe we can fully get, is a big statement, but overall I’m extremely pleased with where we are.

“In a very short space of time this group has managed to come together and they’ve given everything to everything we’ve asked of them. That’s the reason why we’re in this position currently. We need that to keep continuing.”