Scott Parker discusses the importance of Burnley keeping in touch with Sunderland and Sheffield United

Scott Parker has stressed the importance of Burnley’s win against Swansea City keeping them in touch with the Championship’s top two.

The Clarets had slipped to seven points adrift of the automatic promotion spaces by the time Sunday’s match against Swansea City had come around.

It looked as though Parker’s side would only reduce that gap to six as they were frustrated in their attempts to get back to winning ways.

But the Clarets remained patient and got their rewards right at the death when substitute Jay Rodriguez struck a late penalty to claim a 1-0 win, meaning they’re now only four points off Sunderland and Sheffield United heading into the November international break.

While Burnley haven’t been at their best in recent weeks, winning just one of their last five, they’re still within touching distance of where they want to be.

“It’s always important,” Parker said.

“I don’t really take too much notice of the league, I couldn’t tell you where we were or how the league’s looking, but it’s a competitive league and there’s going to be three or four teams in and around it.

Scott Parker salutes the fans after the victory over Swansea City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“If we win our games and if we win games, it takes care of itself and that’s my main focus really, to develop this team, keep pushing them in the right way and get us to a place where we’re comfortable and we’ll be in and around it come the end of the season.”

After a two-week break, the Clarets return to action with a trip to Bristol City on Saturday, November 23.