Scott Parker discusses Burnley's chance creation and players' 'humility' ahead of Sheffield Wednesday test

Scott Parker believes his Burnley players have the “humility” to recognise where they need to improve their game.

The Clarets return to action this weekend with a trip to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday following the two-week international break.

Parker’s side sit third in the Championship table after nine games, just one point adrift of top spot after suffering just one defeat to date.

Goals have dried up though in recent games, with Burnley scoring just five goals in their last seven outings.

It’s clear Burnley need to create more opportunities and then stick away those chances when they arrive, but there’s also plenty of finer details to be worked on according to Parker.

The Burnley boss believes his squad has the honesty to make the necessary tweaks and adjustments.

“There’s always small details, of course,” he said.

OXFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans after the draw in the Sky Bet Championship match between Oxford United FC and Burnley FC at Kassam Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

“I think it’s clear for all of us here the main focus is obviously creating chances and scoring goals, but there are a number of factors, we can’t just put it down to one individual or a certain frontline.

“As a group and as a team we need to keep working on getting in these areas and in some parts of our games we’ve done that very well, for sure, but the final detail is executing the final part of that. We do need to improve that and that’s very clear. Players included recognise that.

“This group of players work tirelessly and they understand it. The first thing you need as a coach, one million per cent, is some humility amongst the group of men and you need a real understanding and ownership of where you need to improve.

“If you have that, you have a chance. We have that. The humility to know, you know what, we’ve done very well in this area and there are many areas where we’ve done incredibly well.

“There are also elements in this young team that we are developing where we need to improve. When you face up against 30 men sitting in a room, you want them to understand that as well and you want them to take ownership of yes, that’s where we need to get better. We have that.

“After that, it comes down to commitment, hard work and the dedication to get better in those moments. That takes some time, of course it does.

“I famously say there is no magic wand here. We all want to go out on a Saturday at 3pm, 12.30pm, a Wednesday night at 7.45pm keep a clean sheet and score six goals and play the best football we can play. That’s what we all aspire to do and what we work towards every single day to get to that.

“What I’m describing there is perfection. I’ve been a manager now for however many years, I’ve managed however many games and what we’re describing here, I’ve never had.

“I’ve got close to it, of course I have, and it’s the aspiration to get to that, so we will carry on working tirelessly.”