Burnley are enjoying an upturn in results as of late and will be confident of picking up a third successive victory against Crystal Palace today.

The Clarets could see the return of Ashley Westwood after the midfielder missed out on the win over Tottenham Hotspur due to Covid-19.

Sean Dyche is also sweating over the fitness of Maxwel Cornet, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matej Vydra remain sidelined.

If Burnley are able to claim the win at Selhurst Park then they could potentially move out of the relegation zone – dependant on the results of Everton and Newcastle United.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Whites lining up ex-Roma boss Leeds United are reportedly considering bringing in former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca, with Marcelo Bielsa coming under pressure following recent results. Fonseca has been out of work since leaving the Serie A club in May 2021. (@Glongari)

2. Magpies handed boost in defender pursuit Newcastle United have been handed a boost in their bid to sign Lyon centre-back, Jason Denayer, with the French club struggling to tie him down to a new contract. The 26-year-old has made 14 league appearances this season, scoring three times. (TEAMtalk)

3. West Ham rival Everton for Robins teen West Ham and Everton are reportedly among a number of clubs chasing Bristol City starlet Alex Scott. The 18-year-old has scored three goals and assisted another two in 27 league appearances this season. (Daily Mail)

4. Red Devils target Chelsea star Manchester United are eager to sign Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger when his contract expires this summer. The 28-year-old has been rumoured to be looking to depart Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. (Mirror)