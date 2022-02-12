Burnley are without a win in their previous ten Premier League matches and will be hoping they can cause an upset this weekend.

Liverpool could see the return of Mo Salah to the starting line-up and the Clarets face a tough test in keeping the Egyptian out.

If Sean Dyche’s side can claim the three points against the Reds then they could potentially move off the bottom of the table.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Aston Villa eye Brighton starlet Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. Steven Gerrard's side had a bid rejected for the 25-year-old in January. (Pete O'Rourke) Photo: James Williamson - AMA Photo Sales

2. Leeds target £20m-rated ace Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Nigerian winger Moses Simon, with Nantes ready to sell if the Whites can meet their £20 million valuation this summer. Newcastle United are also monitoring the 26-year-old. (Owngoalnigeria) Photo: Sylvain Lefevre Photo Sales

3. Wolves scouting League One midfielder Wolverhampton Wanderers are one of a host of clubs considering a move for AFC Wimbledon's Jack Rudoni this summer. The 20-year-old has scored seven league goals and assisted another three so far this season. (TEAMtalk) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. Magpies approach Barcelona winger Newcastle United have reportedly made a move to sign Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele on a pre-contract agreement, with the winger set to become a free agent this summer. The Magpies have been heavily linked with the winger since their takeover in October. (GiveMeSport) Photo: Eric Alonso Photo Sales