Sander Berge makes emphatic Burnley pledge following relegation to the Championship
The Clarets’ relegation was confirmed at the weekend with one game still to go following their 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.
It caps off a miserable campaign for Vincent Kompany’s men, who have taken just 24 points from their 37 games to date.
Despite the poor points return, Burnley have improved of late and briefly threatened to make things interesting.
Berge, who has been Burnley’s standout performer this term, believes that progress will stand them in good stead going forward.
“The progress we’ve put in, the hard work everyone has made, everyone wanting to get better and wanting to compete at this level with the best, that’s the standard for what’s to come,” he told Clarets+.
“For us it’s about getting better every day. We’ve done that and now it’s time to learn and reflect a bit.
“There’s still one game to go though and that’s the start of building towards coming straight back next year.”
While it’s been tough going for the Clarets this season, the fanbase has stuck with Kompany and his players.
Berge added: “They’ve shown the identity of the club: always fight back, always be yourself, be proud of the club we play for, wear the shirt with pride.
“They set the tone every single week for us and we go out there and try and make them proud.
“It didn’t happen this year but this club will definitely be back in the Premier League.”
