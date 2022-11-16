The Rugby League World Cup has come to an end for England and Burnley-born Herbie Farnworth.

The Brisbane Broncos centre, who played football for the Clarets as a junior, started in the semi-final defeat to Samoa at the Emirates.

Despite Farnworth going over for a brace, it was not enough to stop Shaun Wane’s side losing 27-26 on golden point.

Here are some of his standout moments from the tournament:

1. First call-up Farnworth at the pre-tournament press conference. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2. Debut The centre made his first appearance for England in the warm-up game with Fiji at the AJ Bell Stadium. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3. World Cup try! Farnworth was among the scorers in England's huge 60-6 victory over Samoa in the opening game of the tournament at St James' Park. Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4. Celebrations England celebrate their win in Newcastle. Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com Photo Sales