Herbie Farnworth was involved in England's World Cup campaign

Rugby League World Cup- GALLERY: Here are some of standout moments from Burnley-born Herbie Farnworth during the tournament

The Rugby League World Cup has come to an end for England and Burnley-born Herbie Farnworth.

By Amos Wynn
3 minutes ago

The Brisbane Broncos centre, who played football for the Clarets as a junior, started in the semi-final defeat to Samoa at the Emirates.

Despite Farnworth going over for a brace, it was not enough to stop Shaun Wane’s side losing 27-26 on golden point.

Here are some of his standout moments from the tournament:

1. First call-up

Farnworth at the pre-tournament press conference.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

2. Debut

The centre made his first appearance for England in the warm-up game with Fiji at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

3. World Cup try!

Farnworth was among the scorers in England's huge 60-6 victory over Samoa in the opening game of the tournament at St James' Park.

Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

4. Celebrations

England celebrate their win in Newcastle.

Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

