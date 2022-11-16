Rugby League World Cup- GALLERY: Here are some of standout moments from Burnley-born Herbie Farnworth during the tournament
The Rugby League World Cup has come to an end for England and Burnley-born Herbie Farnworth.
By Amos Wynn
The Brisbane Broncos centre, who played football for the Clarets as a junior, started in the semi-final defeat to Samoa at the Emirates.
Despite Farnworth going over for a brace, it was not enough to stop Shaun Wane’s side losing 27-26 on golden point.
Here are some of his standout moments from the tournament:
