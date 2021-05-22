Robbie Brady’s future “still to be resolved” - Burnley boss Sean Dyche

Robbie Brady

The 29-year-old Republic of Ireland wideman - a club record £13m signing from Norwich City in January 2017 - has been ruled out of the last game of the season at Sheffield United on Sunday through injury, and is out of contract at the end of June.

The former Manchester United youngster has made only 50 starts for the club, and 37 substitute appearances, scoring six goals.

But it is since a serious knee injury sustained at Leicester City in December 2017 that his Burnley career has stuttered, making only 21 starts since, with a number of injury problems following, including hamstring, quad, ribs and Achilles.

Brady had a good run in the Burnley side at the turn of the year, but hurt himself on international duty, and, asked again about his future, boss Sean Dyche said: “It’s still to be resolved - there are a number of situations here we still are resolving and looking at, incomings and situations contractually.”