Rival boss admits Burnley target could leave current club, Clarets close in on winger swoop

Manager Sean Dyche is open-minded about the prospect of a Turf Moor return for Aaron Lennon.

The former England international left Burnley ahead of Project Restart last June, with his contract due to expire, and spent last season with Turkish Süper Ligclub Kayserispor, making 36 appearances.

However, he has terminated his contract with Kayserispor by mutual consent, and is again available as a free agent.

Dyche didn’t want Lennon to leave last summer, and said after the defeat to Cadiz: “He got in touch with me in the summer and said he could he come in.

”I said yeah, and he said he was really fit and well and had played quite a bit of football last season.

“As you know he was someone I didn't want to leave in the first place, there were a lot of complications to that story.

“At the minute it is an open situation and he is just training with us, but he is allowed to play so I said by all means come and get involved.

“And we are short in those areas as everyone knows, so at the moment we are just leaving it open like that.

“We want to make sure he is fit and well as a starting point because that is what he asked us to do.”

