Rising Burnley star tops list of Premier League's best 'pressers' ahead of Man Utd, Tottenham, Brighton & Bournemouth men - gallery

Pressing is a major part of how teams play in the Premier League nowadays and that’s certainly the case for Vincent Kompany and his Burnley side.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST

Winning the ball back high up the pitch is a tactic that often leads to success, turning the ball over after forcing mistakes and looking to capitalise close to the opposition goal.

Stats page Between The Lines has compiled a list of the top flight’s best ‘pressers’ so far this season – based on the number of times a player has won back possession in the final third.

Here’s the list in full:

Luca Koleosho has made a promising start to life at Turf Moor following his summer move

1. Star boy

Luca Koleosho has made a promising start to life at Turf Moor following his summer move Photo: Gareth Copley

1.7 per 90 minutes

2. Joao Gomes (Wolves)

1.7 per 90 minutes Photo: Steve Bardens

1.7 per 90 minutes

3. Josh Cullen (Burnley)

1.7 per 90 minutes Photo: Gareth Copley

1.9 per 90 minutes

4. Joelinton (Newcastle)

1.9 per 90 minutes Photo: Michael Regan

