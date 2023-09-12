Rising Burnley star tops list of Premier League's best 'pressers' ahead of Man Utd, Tottenham, Brighton & Bournemouth men - gallery
Pressing is a major part of how teams play in the Premier League nowadays and that’s certainly the case for Vincent Kompany and his Burnley side.
Winning the ball back high up the pitch is a tactic that often leads to success, turning the ball over after forcing mistakes and looking to capitalise close to the opposition goal.
Stats page Between The Lines has compiled a list of the top flight’s best ‘pressers’ so far this season – based on the number of times a player has won back possession in the final third.
Here’s the list in full:
1 / 3